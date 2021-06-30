Guardian Critic Called Out for ‘Creepy’ ‘Black Widow’ Review Fixated on Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Sensuous’ Voice – Yahoo Entertainment

The wait for “Black Widow” is just about over, meaning critics can finally share their thoughts on Scarlett Johansson’s long-awaited solo Marvel film and the first post-pandemic flick in the MCU. Many reviews have praised the movie’s high-octane action and empowering message, but one critic seems to have missed the memo on the latter point, leading readers to slam him as “creepy” and “f—ing gross.”

Published on Tuesday, Peter Bradshaw’s review of “Black Widow” for The Guardian includes some bizarre observations, beginning with its opening sentence. “The sensuous cough-syrup purr of Scarlett Johansson’s voice is something I’ve missed in lockdown,” Bradshaw wrote. “Now it’s back with a throaty vengeance.”

But wait, there’s also an unnecessary detour into the protagonist’s “daddy issues.” Later in the piece, Bradshaw surmises about Black Widow’s relationship with her father, played by David Harbour, and whether it influenced her attraction to Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk.

“Somehow, the most teasingly potent relationship revealed here is that electra complex, the bond between Black Widow and her preposterous old dad, who is very large, very given to fits of temper and likes smashing things,” Bradshaw wrote. “Does this, perhaps, give us a Freudian clue to Black Widow’s tendresse for Dr. Bruce Banner, the alter ego of Hulk? This glimpse into her troubled psyche is worth the price of admission on its own.”

Although the majority of the review is standard practice, lines like these stood out to readers, with many taking to Twitter to rip what they felt is a sexist framing of one of cinema’s few female superhero films.

Screen Rant features editor Alisha Grauso called out Bradshaw for failing the “Middle-Aged Male Film Critics Stop Being So GD F’ing Creepy When Writing About Female Characters” Challenge.

“I mean honest to God, have you ever seen a .imate, professional female film critic writing like this about male characters/actors in a review of a Marvel movie? No,” Grauso added. “And yet crap like this about female characters and attractive actresses proliferates in reviews written by men.”

The Hill reporter Zack Budryk also chimed in: “This reads like something a serial killer would read over the phone to the detective who failed to stop him.”

Bradshaw’s review arrives not long after Johansson made headlines for calling out the “piece of ass” treatment of her Black Widow character in earlier MCU films. However, she also praised the character’s evolution in more recent films and in her new standalone adventure.

Read more responses below.

The “Middle-Aged Male Film Critics Stop Being So GD F’ing Creepy When Writing About Female Characters” Challenge (from Peter Bradshaw’s review of #BlackWidow for @guardian) pic.twitter.com/8o7e8aiejh

— Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 29, 2021

I mean honest to God, have you ever seen a .imate, professional female film critic writing like this about male characters/actors in a review of a Marvel movie? No. And yet crap like this about female characters and attractive actresses proliferates in reviews written by men.

— Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 29, 2021

It’s even more insane with Black Widow because so much of the film deals with the overly sexualized depiction of the title character when she was directed by men.

— Charlie R-IG-11-Y (@charlieridgely) June 29, 2021

……i just….what……..

— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 29, 2021

me reading the intro of this review https://t.co/Uw9axDRi17 pic.twitter.com/tFoLbRiaOa

— 𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚡 𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚣 (@alexhcranz) June 29, 2021

This reads like something a serial killer would read over the phone to the detective who failed to stop himhttps://t.co/4dAPz64zno

— Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) June 29, 2021

I thought the lede was bad but that this was the kicker to the entire Guardian review of Black Widow is giving me an aneurysm https://t.co/9w4Dwg2VLm pic.twitter.com/zEDUMfkF9n

— James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) June 29, 2021

we didn’t think it could get worse than the Horny Incredibles review, but frankly, we forgot to factor in just how horny these dudes would be after a year in quarantinehttps://t.co/1rynP3rHjy pic.twitter.com/7Bnq2OWvD3

— Rob of X (@RobertSecundus) June 29, 2021

THROATY VENGEANCE??? https://t.co/GL1vqbz3E8

— Wendell Chalamet (@RhodeToLove) June 29, 2021

this is so fucking gross https://t.co/nDNBMoDVot

— stevenat’s pr manager (@evermorq) June 29, 2021

“Black Widow” hits theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9.

