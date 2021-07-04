GTA Running on an Android Phone Powered by Windows 11 Is Next-Gen Sorcery – autoevolution

But as it turns out, this moment isn’t very far either, all thanks to a hack that essentially converts an Android device into a full pocket-sized PC.

Developers who are part of a group called Renegade Project have managed to do something that rapidly caught the attention of the entire world: they installed full Windows on an Android phone and then used the device to play games. And contrary to what you may expect, some of the games run surprisingly smooth, though there’s obviously still plenty of room for improvements.

The videos that you can watch at the end of the article show one of the developers getting Windows 11 up and running on a OnePlus 6T Android device (which was already running Windows 10 on ARM), as well as a series of games, including Grand Theft Auto IV, Need for Speed: Most Wanted and others running on the device powered by Microsoft’s operating system.

In case you’re wondering how this is possible in the first place, it’s because the OnePlus 6T comes with an ARM-based Snapdragon 845 processor, and the version of Windows that’s installed on it is also the ARM version released by Microsoft.

Of course, the whole thing is still impressive, and it also shows just how powerful Android devices have become given they’re able to run PC games so smoothly.

For example, according to this list of compatible games put together by the developer group, Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2012) can run in a 2380×1080 pixels resolution, and it still gets 50 FPS. GTA IV also supports the same resolution on the OnePlus 6T.

One of the games running the smoothest on this Android device is Mafia, which can even get up to 32 FPS with high graphics settings.