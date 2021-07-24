GTA Online Player Finds Red Dead Redemption Knife in Unexpected Place – GameRant

While the story modes in the Grand Theft Auto games focus on pre-made characters, Grand Theft Auto Online gives fans the opportunity to create their very own playable character from scratch. GTA Online players are free to customize their characters with things like tattoos to give them a unique look and stand out from the many others that are actively playing the game, including a tattoo that appears to be a reference to the original Red Dead Redemption game.

Reddit user Shaneypoo_UwU recently discovered that the knife tattoo they have on their GTA Online character looks exactly like the knife from the first Red Dead Redemption game. And seeing the image of the Red Dead Redemption knife side by side with the Grand Theft Auto Online tattoo, it’s hard to argue against that. Both games are developed by Rockstar Games, so it makes sense that assets from one would appear in the other, and if nothing else, this is a neat way for GTA Online to pay homage to Red Dead.

This isn’t the only Red Dead Redemption content that’s made its way to the world of Grand Theft Auto Online. In an effort to promote Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games hosted a limited-time event in GTA Online that allowed players to unlock a special gold Double-Action Revolver. Interested players had to complete a treasure hunt to get their hands on the gun and add it to their arsenal of weapons.

Red Dead Redemption appears in GTA Online in other ways as well. There are Red Dead Redemption shirts in GTA Online that players can equip their characters with, plus John Marston is one of the parent options when players are creating their character. For the uninitiated, the GTA Online character creation process starts off by having players choose their parents, giving them a base to work with as they customize their character’s appearance.

The reverse is true as well, as there are references to Grand Theft Auto found in Red Dead Redemption. One of the more famous examples is how Red Dead Redemption 2 references The Epsilon Program, a cult-like group that players encounter during the course of Grand Theft Auto 5‘s story. There are many other references between the games as well, and that extends to most Rockstar Games titles in general. They all tend to acknowledge one another in small ways like this, and it’s fun for fans to make these discoveries.

Grand Theft Auto Online is out now for PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions also in development.

