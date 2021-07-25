GTA Online Player Discovers Red Dead Redemption Knife In Easter Egg – Screen Rant

A GTA Online player has found that the dagger tattoo for the right arm is a direct match to John Marston’s knife from Red Dead Redemption 1.

A Grand Theft Auto Online player has noticed a shoutout to another Rockstar Games title, Red Dead Redemption. The Easter egg comes in the form of a tattoo that players can equip in GTA Online. While it’s not explicitly stated to be a reference, the resemblance is so exact that it’s hard to interpret it any other way.

Rockstar Games has developed several classic series and titles over the years. Among their most popular games are Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. The two franchises have a fair bit in common, focusing on individuals who rebel against authority, and both also feature open worlds, missions, and an emphasis on travel. Of course, the settings of current-day cities and the old West are vastly different, but both games explore similar themes. It’s even been argued that Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 take place in the same universe, albeit at vastly different points in time.

User Shaneypoo_UwU shared to Reddit the comparison between their tattoo in GTA Online and John Marston’s knife. The tattoo is an exact match, right down to the curve of the blade. Even the scratches on the knife are represented on the tattoo. It’s possible that the tattoo itself is lifted directly from the knife’s model in Red Dead Redemption. In the comments, Shaneypoo specified the tattoo is the dagger for the right arm. The left arm does not have a corresponding tattoo. One commenter even made the obligatory Crocodile Dundee reference, asking “you call that a knife?”

This isn’t the first time Rockstar has added a Red Dead Redemption reference to GTA Online, either. In 2020, a connection was found between RDR 2 and GTA Online‘s Cayo Perico. This only bolstered the theory that the two took place in the same universe. Obviously, a tattoo isn’t enough to confirm the theory as true. It’s likely nothing more than a small nod for longtime Red Dead Redemption fans to discover.

Still, it’s a fun connection between two of Rockstar’s most popular series. It would, admittedly, be pretty fun if Marston’s knife was an actual weapon that players could use. A tattoo is neat but is easy to miss due to clothing items. Perhaps that’s why nobody noticed the similarity until now. In the end, though, it’s everything a fun Easter egg should be: small, unobtrusive, and something that will give those observant enough to notice it a smile. And if the two worlds do end up connected, it would hardly be because of some inked skin in the present day.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

