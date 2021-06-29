GTA Online Nightshark Griefer Beaten Using Indestructible Trees – Screen Rant

With quick thinking and some help from the environment, a crafty Grand Theft Auto Online player managed to survive an intense Nightshark attack.

An inventive Grand Theft Auto Online player used the environment to overcome the intimidating Nightshark armored vehicle. Rockstar Games’ open-world multiplayer title launched in 2013 alongside its single-player counterpart, Grand Theft Auto V. Even years after release, Rockstar continues to expand GTA Online through the release of updates and events.

GTA Online is an online multiplayer title, but the game still takes place within GTAV‘s intricately crafted open-world city of Los Santos. This combination of online play and a living open world makes for an intense gameplay experience. One lucky player recently had a close encounter with a freight train while making their escape from a daring heist. After pulling off a casino robbery the player drove their getaway truck down a train tunnel, hoping to make an easy escape. However, the untimely arrival of the speeding train forced the player to make a fast and terrifying evasive maneuver. Another dedicated GTA Online player recently revealed a montage of sick BMX stunts combined with bloody violence. The impressive tricks and brutal gunfights make a perfect GTA Online combination.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Reddit user RWBarnas recently posted a video wherein they use their surroundings to survive an attack from a Nightshark. The Nightshark is a heavily armored four-door SUV, outfitted with a pair of front-facing machine guns, which is available for purchase in GTA Online. Players often use their nigh-indestructible vehicle to hunt down other players, but RWBarnas’ quick thinking allowed them to overcome their opponent. By hiding behind an in-game tree, which are completely and inexplicably indestructible, RWBarnas is able to survive the initial assault and fire some well-aimed shots to defeat their rival.

Despite GTA Online‘s popularity, and Rockstar Games’ ongoing support of the title, the game’s PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions will officially be shut down later this year. GTAV and GTA Online launched on these platforms back in 2013, but Rockstar likely feels that the two outdated consoles are no longer worth supporting. GTAV‘s single-player story campaign will obviously still be available on PS3 and Xbox 360, but the game’s online multiplayer component will no longer be available after December 16, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto Online gives players a great deal of freedom, allowing the game’s dedicated fanbase to accomplish some truly outlandish feats. While hiding behind a tree to survive an assault from machine gun fire may not be particularly realistic, RWBarnas’ quick thinking and ingenuity allowed them to survive the attack and conqueror their enemy. The ingenious tactic demonstrates the quick wit and creativity of the GTA Online playerbase.

Next: GTA Online Player Imitates Ghost Rider With A Flaming Motorcycle

Grand Theft Auto Online is available on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC.

Source: RWBarnas/Reddit





Email



Genshin Impact: Everything To Know About Kazuha Before He’s Playable

About The Author