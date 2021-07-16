‘GTA Online’ next-gen exclusive content will give you the need for speed – NME

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can offer faster loading times, better frame-rates, and 4K resolution, but when it comes to games, such as the next-gen version of GTA Online, it can still be an exercise in clutching at straws for players looking for truly next-gen exclusive content.

Rockstar Games has, however, confirmed at least one exclusive feature that will be coming to GTA Online when it launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 11.

On the developer’s website, the focus was largely on its new summer update, titled ‘Los Santos Tuners’, which will let players compete in underground races.

The update will add 17 new cars over the summer, with ten available when it goes live on July 20.

However, it also mentions that when GTA V launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, “select vehicles will be upgradable with all new speed improvements and more. These special upgrades will be available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto V — stay tuned for more details.”

It doesn’t mention if this is only related to the new cars releasing for the ‘Los Santos Tuners’ update or whether it could also apply to other in-game vehicles.

Nonetheless, it should please players who want more speed than just loading times and frame rate, although these two features Rockstar have yet to confirm for the next-gen versions.

What’s also not known is whether the next-gen versions of GTA V will support cross-play. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can only play with PS4 and Xbox One players, respectively, since the consoles are running the last-gen games with backward compatibility.

