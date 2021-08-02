GTA Online Fans Recreate Mario Kart Races in Awesome New Video – Comicbook.com

GTA Online and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are two of the most popular games at the moment, so it only makes sense to combine the two! A group of GTA Online players did just that when they banded together for some races in the game. Using go-karts, masks, and cycles that can be acquired in GTA Online, the players created an amazing tribute to the Nintendo series, and seemed to have a lot of fun doing it, too! The whole thing was set to the Coconut Mall track from Mario Kart Wii, which is often considered one of the best songs from that series.

A video of the festivities was posted to Reddit by user iosgamer2day, and shared on Twitter by GTA Online News. The Tweet can be found embedded below.

The new Mario Kart game certainly looks different…https://t.co/CWRVVkuw1X #GTAV #GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/euzVKjPBNs — GTA Online News (@GTAOnlineRDC) July 31, 2021

According to iosgamer2day, the players decided to get together for this Mario Kart homage as a way of celebrating the Los Santos Tuner DLC and the new underground location. A lot of Reddit posters voiced their hope to do something similar, so perhaps we’ll see more GTA Online players enjoying go-kart races in the near future!

It really is amazing to see the ingenuity of the GTA Online community. Fans have found a lot of creative ways to enjoy the game and do things that Rockstar Games probably never would have expected! For those interested in getting a go-kart in GTA Online, the Dinka Veto Classic can be purchased for $895,000, while the Dinka Veto Modern can be purchased for $995,000. The go-karts can be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Both karts were added as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update.

GTA Online is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

