GTA Online: Auto Shop Guide – TheGamer

If you are about to buy a new garage in GTA Online, you might want to hold off. Rather than buying a simple 10-car garage, you should take the leap and get an Auto Shop.

It comes with enough room for 10 cars, as well as facilities to modify your vehicles and a job board, so you can make some sweet profit.

This guide will cover everything that you need to know about the Auto Shop, including which one you should buy and which upgrades you should consider getting.

Which Auto Shop Should You Buy In GTA Online?

All of the Auto Shops are the same, so you don’t need to panic over which one to buy. They are all located nearby in Los Santos, so you should focus on price over location. This will save you some cash to spend on upgrades for the Auto Shop.

Which Auto Shop Upgrades Should You Buy In GTA Online?

There are five optional extras that you must consider when buying an Auto Shop. These are:

Style

Tint

Emblem

Staff

Extras

The first three are purely cosmetic. They will set you back a lot of money, so only splash out on these if you have an abundance of cash from your other profitable businesses. Otherwise, save your money for the Staff and Extras categories.

You can buy a maximum of two staff members for your Auto Shop. These staff members will deliver vehicles that you modify for clients, saving you time so that you can focus on other ventures.

However, they will take a cut of the profits. You will make money passively, but it won’t be the same amount as you would earn by delivering the cars yourself.

In the extras category, you can get the Personal Quarters, which come with a wardrobe, gun locker, and a bed. You can also buy a second car lift, so that you can modify two cars at once.

This is only useful if you decide to hire staff members, as you can’t deliver both cars at the same time yourself.

What Are Auto Shop Clients In GTA Online?

Whilst you are doing other activities around San Andreas, you will occasionally receive texts letting you know that a client has delivered their car to your Auto Shop.

When this happens, you will find a car parked in your Auto Shop when you return. You must modify the car to the client’s specifications, and then deliver the car back to them for a profit.

If you don’t want to spend time delivering cars, this is where your staff members come in. They will deliver any cars that you modify, giving you more time to focus on contracts.

What Are Contracts In GTA Online?

The key part of the Auto Shop is the job board. This is where you can look at all of the available contracts, which you can then complete to earn cash. Contracts are short missions that play out like a heist finale.

Depending on the contract, you will need to break into certain areas and either steal certain items or assassinate targets. There are six contracts available in total:

The Bank Contract

The Data Contract

The Superdollar Contract

The Prison Contract

The Agency Contract

The ECU Contract

There will be a random selection of three contracts available on the board at once. These update often, so if there is one that you don’t enjoy, it will eventually rotate out.

