GTA Mods Receiving More DMCA Takedowns By Take-Two – TheGamer

It seems Take-Two Interactive isn’t too happy with people modding or reverse engineering GTA. A DMCA takedown has been issued against a number of projects, including GTA: Underground, which is no longer available to download (thanks PC Gamer). The publisher has been on a roll lately, issuing takedowns on a number of GTA fan projects.

GTA: Underground is an ambitious project that combines the maps of San Andreas, Liberty City, Vice City, Manhunt, Manhunt 2 and Bully into one gigantic landscape. It also includes gang warfare, additional vehicles, and weapons.

The mod is currently unavailable on ModDB, and the developer has also issued a statement on GTAForums along with others who have been discussing the issue. “This morning, GTA Underground was taken off ModDB due to a DMCA takedown notice that was presented on behalf of Take Two interactive,” said developer dkluin. “We are currently trying to look for a solution, and our release plans are put to rest for the time being. We will continue updating you as the situation progresses.”

This comes after Take-Two issued a DMCA takedown against a GTA 3 and GTA: Vice City reverse engineering project. Fortunately for the developers, the project was able to resume after a counterclaim was filed. Dubbed Re3 and reVC, the project introduces new features and improvements to the game. Numerous bugs have been fixed and a debug menu and camera were included. Additionally, the games are now instantly compatible with current controllers and also have no loading screens between islands. Widescreen support with a scaled HUD and improved visuals were among the other changes. Unlike the original GTA 3, Re3 even contains a map of Liberty City in the pause menu.

Take-Two still hasn’t come out with a statement regarding these takedowns, leaving modders confused about whether they should continue their projects or wait it out until things become clearer. Perhaps this is an indicator of a planned GTA 3 or Vice City remaster, but that’s only a guess as of now.

For now, Rockstar seems solely focussed on GTA Online, with the game receiving constant updates and expansions. The latest one will give certain vehicles a speed boost when the enhanced version of the game arrives on next-gen consoles.

