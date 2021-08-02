GTA 5 GeoGuesser Launches – TheGamer

If you think you know your GTA environments, this challenge is for you.

If you’re not familiar, GeoGuessr is a web-based geographic discovery game. Basically, you’re dropped into a random location around the world on the web, and your task is to figure out—based on what you see around you—where you are. After you make a guess about your surroundings, you receive a score based on how far off your guess was, and you compete against others who are doing the same.

It’s officially a great time for Grand Theft Auto 5 fans because there is now a GTA 5 GeoGuesser available. The game is free, and you can also join the Discord for it through the game’s page. It works much like the original GeoGuessr, except in this one, the player is dropped into a random spot on the GTA map. You can use in-game screen shots to try to figure out your location, and how much you can move around depends on the difficulty level that you’ve selected. On harder difficulties, you will also have a timer counting down, so you have a limited window to take your guess.

In other GTA news, unfortunately San Andreas modders have pulled their project amid Take-Two’s wave of DMCAs. The GTA United mod “brought both Vice City and Liberty City under the game’s umbrella to create one mega map.” After running for 14 years, the team decided to pull the project before it got pulled for them.

