gst-exemption-gone,-prices-of-curd-and-lassi-may-go-up-soon

VADODARA : The prices of curd,

lassi

and buttermilk are expected to rise. Sources said dairy giant

Amul

may revise prices of these dairy products following a decision taken by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to remove exemptions from GST on repackaged, re-labelled and packaged buttermilk, curd and lassi.

RS Sodhi, managing director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the apex body of all the district dairy unions of Gujarat that markets dairy products under the Amul brand, confirmed the development.

“We are waiting for the official notification to be released. Prices of these products will certainly increase if they are brought under the ambit of GST,” said Sodhi. He said that prices of dairy products will increase based on the GST imposed on them.

