Home WORLD NEWS GST exemption gone, prices of curd and lassi may go up soon
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

GST exemption gone, prices of curd and lassi may go up soon

by News
0 views
gst-exemption-gone,-prices-of-curd-and-lassi-may-go-up-soon

VADODARA : The prices of curd,

lassi

and buttermilk are expected to rise. Sources said dairy giant

Amul

may revise prices of these dairy products following a decision taken by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to remove exemptions from GST on repackaged, re-labelled and packaged buttermilk, curd and lassi.

RS Sodhi, managing director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the apex body of all the district dairy unions of Gujarat that markets dairy products under the Amul brand, confirmed the development.

“We are waiting for the official notification to be released. Prices of these products will certainly increase if they are brought under the ambit of GST,” said Sodhi. He said that prices of dairy products will increase based on the GST imposed on them.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Mastermind of fake IPL is Russian, say police

Organiser of fake T20 matches in UP earned...

Co-location scam: ED raids Delhi, Sikkim, Kolkata &...

Punjab CM orders probe into irregularities in SC...

UGC moves to help those with disabilities

New York City defends ad on how to...

Mass grave, remains of 8,000 Nazi war victims...

Meeting with Shireen Abu Akleh’s family not on...

Protesters storm Sri Lankan PM’s office after president...

Moroccan probe finds 23 Melilla border dead likely...

Leave a Reply