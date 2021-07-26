Growth Opportunities in the Southeast Asian District Cooling Market 2021: CaaS Model for Greater DC Penetration – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Southeast Asian District Cooling Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

District cooling (DC) is the cooling equivalent of district heating. This process involves supplying chilled water (usually between 4 and 8 degrees Celsius) from a central plant to multiple buildings via insulated underground pipes. The cooled water is then used to chill the indoor air in buildings before being sent back to the central plant to be recycled and recooled.

Energy efficiency and energy use diversification are gaining popularity in the DC market, but creating efficient DC systems requires technology that can optimize DC plant functioning. The emergence of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, and data analytics makes it possible to determine the suitable amount of cooled water and appropriate energy sources needed for various cooling demands, but it is energy solution providers who must drive the transition to smarter and more sustainable DC systems.

Key growth opportunities in the market include smart DC systems to optimize energy consumption, which requires employing a cooling-as-a-service business model to support higher DC penetration and forging partnerships to facilitate market entry and expansion. In Singapore, for instance, new refrigeration tonnage (RT) additions for existing plants will occur in 2024 and 2025 at pace with commercial and industrial expansion. These developments are anticipated in response to the COVID-19-related project delays of 2020 and 2021.

This study includes data on DC generation (in RT) from the supply of DC systems. No further breakdown is provided regarding end users and equipment. The study excludes analysis of DC distribution systems and the revenue generated from sales, installations, and operation and maintenance services.

Analysis is provided for the leading Southeast Asian countries of Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, including market drivers, restraints, and forecasts in RT. Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam have low DC penetration rates in their building industries, so only a broad-level analysis is included for them. An overview of the top trends impacting this market is provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis – District Cooling Market

Scope of Analysis

Benefits and Challenges of DC

Typical Value Chain

New Generation of DC

Singapore – Growth Drivers and Restraints

Singapore – RT Forecast

Singapore – Market Trends

Malaysia – Growth Drivers and Restraints

Malaysia – RT Forecast

Malaysia – Market Trends

Thailand – Growth Drivers

Thailand – Growth Restraints

Thailand – RT Forecast

Thailand – Market Trends

The Philippines – Market Trends

Vietnam – Market Trends

Indonesia – Market Trends

3. Growth Opportunity Universe – District Cooling Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Smart DC Systems for Energy Consumption Optimization, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: CaaS Model for Greater DC Penetration, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Partnerships for Market Entry and Expansion, 2021

