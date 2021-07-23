Growth Opportunities in the Global Freeze Dried Foods Market as Growth of $31.26 Billion Predicted During 2021-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Freeze Dried Foods Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The freeze dried foods market is poised to grow by $31.26 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

The report on the freeze dried foods market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the growth of the organized retail sector and increasing product launches. This study identifies the increasing prominence of private label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the freeze dried foods market growth during the next few years.

The freeze dried foods market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The report on freeze dried foods market covers the following areas:

Freeze dried foods market sizing

Freeze dried foods market forecast

Freeze dried foods market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading freeze dried foods market vendors that include Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., European Freeze Dry, Freeze Dry Foods LLC, Kerry Group Plc, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, SouthAm Freeze Dry, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group.

Also, the freeze dried foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Freeze-dried fruits – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Freeze-dried vegetables – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Freeze-dried beverages – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Freeze-dried MFS – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

European Freeze Dry

Freeze Dry Foods LLC

Kerry Group Plc

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

SouthAm Freeze Dry

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Unilever Group

