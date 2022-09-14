Group Warns Tinubu Supporters Against Attacking Other Presidential Candidates

The Tinubu Support Group in Kano State has urged supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to focus on his campaign instead of criticizing other presidential candidates.

The State Coordinator of the groups, Baffa Babba-Dan’agundi made the call in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

He insisted that it was necessary to call some people to order as supporters of the APC flag bearer have now made it a habit of involving in clandestine social media attacks on the personality of other Presidential candidates.

He said: “It is not in our character and training to go on castigating opposition in replying back to whatever they say against our Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Instead we should reply to them by showcasing the numerous achievements recorded by Tinubu during his two-term tenure as Lagos State Governor.”

He argued that those who are threatened by the former governor’s presidential ambition are the ones who engage in character assassination and making unguarded statements against Tinubu.

He said, “It is a well-known fact that Tinubu had done a lot for Lagos State, especially in terms of infrastructure development, security and empowerment programmes.’

“Give examples of such achievements like how Lagos remained peaceful ever since because of the foundation he laid on security by supporting all the security agencies.”