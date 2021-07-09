Home hearsay Group stage protest in Abuja as they call for the permanent ban of Facebook in Nigeria
A yet-to-be identified group recently stormed the Ministry of Justice and Information in Abuja to call for the permanent ban of Facebook in Nigeria.

The group submitted a petition to the ministry and staged a protest, to demand for the ban of the popular social media platform.

The group’s spokesperson, who shared the video on FACEBOOK, accused the platform of censoring comments even though they are making millions from the country. He also alleged that his reach on the platform has been reduced.

According to him, Facebook is a threat to Nigeria’s democracy and should not be permitted to operate in the country.

He further appealed to the Federal Government to speak to them “in a language they understand”.

