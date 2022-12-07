Group seeks justice for murdered Kaduna LP woman leader

The late Kaduna Labour Party Women Leader, Mrs. Victoria Chimtex

A human rights organisation under the aegis of Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education has sought justice for the murdered Labour Party women leader, Victoria Chimtex.

The organisation described the assassination of Chintex, as a clear case of violence against women in the political process.

CHRICED, therefore, called on the Federal Government and other stakeholders to punish perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence targeted at women and girls.

The Executive Director of CHRICED, Dr. Ibrahim Zikirullahi, stated these on Friday while speaking with journalists in Abuja in commemoration of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

According to him, CHRICED was determined in making sure sanity reigned in the justice sector and discouraged the payment of money to police officers before a case file could be opened, and transportation fare given in order to go and arrest a perpetrator.

The organisation also said it had documented reports in which police officers allegedly demand payments before case files could be opened for them and transportation fare in order to go and arrest a perpetrator.

Zikirullahi said, “The above reality points to a situation in which the state and its institutions fail to protect the rights of vulnerable women, particularly those who are poor and socially marginalised.

“CHRICED is concerned about this situation because it violates section 17(1) of the 1999 constitution, which states that the “state social order is founded on the ideals of freedom, equality, and justice.” Section 17(2a and b) of the constitution states that “every citizen shall have equality of rights, obligations, and opportunities before the law,” and that “the sanctity of the human person shall be recognised, and human dignity shall be preserved and enhanced.

“Therefore, CHRICED calls on the government and governance actors to give meaning and life to the words enshrined in the nation’s constitution, as well as the provisions against gender-based violence in all other extant laws and international instruments.”

Speaking on the killing of Kaduna State LP Woman Leader, he said Nigeria must wake up to its responsibility of protecting vulnerable and marginalised women.

He said, “CHRICED strongly condemns this killing and calls on law enforcement agencies to get to the root of this murder, apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“As a front-line human rights think tank implementing various projects, which have components focusing on the rights of women. CHRICED is in close touch with thousands of women who bear the brunt of all shades of violence, which violate their rights, impede their potential, and prevent them from using their talents to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“Through various initiatives, CHRICED and its partners have been able to contribute to addressing scores of cases, especially cases of rape, domestic violence, abandonment, and discrimination against women.

“However, notwithstanding the milestones recorded by CHRICED and other civil society organisations, major challenges remain in the area of getting justice for women whose rights have been violated by aggressors who unleash violence on them.

“Beginning from the police, which is the lead institution to act as first responder to violence against women and girls, the right attitude and the commitment to investigate, prosecute and bring perpetrators to justice is non-existent.

“Women who are victims of sexual and gender based violence are frequently subjected to dehumanisation and derogatory profiling.”

