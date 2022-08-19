Group laments attitude of politicians to masses

A group, under the aegis of Concerned Nigerians for Peter Obi, has lamented the current crop of politicians, whose attitude to the masses welfare is not encouraging. The group, however, said the 2023 general elections would provide opportunity for a new beginning for Nigerians.

The Convener of the group, Gregory Azomobor, noted that it was disheartening that some people are tagging supporters of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) members.

He noted that Obi is a Nigerian, and like every other presidential candidate, has the right to contest for the position of the president, while urging those he described as naysayers to desist from tagging him Igbo president.

The oppositions have been trying to discredit the candidature of Obi by spreading falsehood on the social media and smear campaigns.

Azomobor explained that the concept of ‘we no dey give shishi’ by Obi’s supporters is that he would not condescend to giving money to induce voters.

He said: “The present crop of politicians have a reprobate mind. They don’t have the character to do good. Many of them profess to belong to one religion or the other, yet they don’t have the character to do good. Nigerians have lost hope on their redemption. We have given up on this present crop of politicians.

“The real change we want is good governance. Many businesses are grounded because of their cluelessness. They have mortgaged their conscience that the insecurity in the land means little or nothing to them. The education system is nothing to write about. How long will Nigerians continue these predicaments?

“This is the time for Nigerians to wake up and understand the shenanigans of these politicians.

It’s time to wake up from the slavery mentality that they have subjected the people to. Our division is artificial; the politicians purposely created it. It’s time to decide what we want, is it good governance or otherwise.”

We don’t care where the person that will give us good governance came from or the religion he practices.”

