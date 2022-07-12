group-hails-obi-ahmed-ticket,-says-lp-will-restore-nigeria’s-lost-glory

We parade objective, fair-minded candidates in Imo, says Labour Party

A Group, Peter VolunteerCouncil (PVC), has hailed the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, and his vice, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, as the best team to restore Nigeria’s lost glory.

The National Coordinator of PVC, Mr. Chris Arinze, in a statement, yesterday, urged Nigerians, particularly the youths, to take advantage of the extended voter registration exercise and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to ensure victory for the LP at the 2023 elections, adding that LP’s victory would end the era of clueless leadership in the country.

Arinze said PVC is an umbrella support group under the Balance and Equity Group (BEG), insisting that the emergence of Obi and Baba-Ahmed as LP’s presidential and vice presidential candidates is the first step towards the party’s victory in 2023 polls.

The statement made available to newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra State said: “We wish to remind Nigerians that the collective efforts they make today will guarantee the future of their children. The power to choose their leaders in 2023 is in their hands, and it is time to change the narrative in Nigeria’s political sphere.

“We call on all LP supporters, Nigerians and youths to take advantage of the extended voter registration exercise to make further sacrifices, go to INEC offices in all 774 local councils in the country to register and procure their PVCs.

MEANWHILE, Imo State chapter of LP has said it has objective and fair-minded members who are ready to make an impact on the state.

The party made the disclosure in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Obidinma Aku, and made available to The Guardian, yesterday, in reaction to what it described as “the antics of their opponents to blackmail with the mindset to obstruct the growing capacity of the LP in Imo and by extension, Nigeria.”

The statement said in part: “As much as we are constrained to join issues with these blackmailers and mudslingers like our presidential candidate, Obi, does, it is, however, important for the public to know that LP, as presently constituted in Imo, is made up of objective and independent minded members and candidates. The party is no appendage of any politician nor governor and would never be so.”