The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) has faulted the suspension of the Chairman, Kano State Public Compaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhyi Magaji.

The group said it is not only suspicious but violates the law that set up the Commission.







This was made known by HEDA in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju on Monday.

HEDA said the suspension of Magaji reflects a conscious attempt by the political leadership of the state to muzzle the Commission and undermine its independence.

It added that the suspension is not only suspicious but against the law that set up the Commission.

“The suspension of Magaji has raised a lot of credibility problems for the Kano House of Assembly. From all indications, the lawmakers wanted to impose a stooge on the Chairman to interfere in the finances of the commission,” HEDA said.

Quoting Section 8 of the Law setting up the Commission, the group said, “In exercising its powers under this law, the Commission shall not be subjected to the direction and control of any authority.”

HEDA said employment of staff members at the Commission was the prerogative of the Chairman, citing section 15 (g to i) which states that the Commission shall “make general policies for the appointments, promotions and discipline of its staff; make rules for the general administration of the Commission” among other things.

“Since Magaji assumed office, he has proved to be committed to discharging his duties with fairness, equity and the highest moral ground. This suspension, coming after rumoured attempt by the Governor to instigate removal of the Chairman through the Assembly, is unfortunate, condemnable and retrogressive at time when civil ociety organisations and advocates are making strong case for Sub’national Anti-Corruption Agencies.

“HEDA was in the Commission’s office in Kano in 2019 and provided capacity building support, free of charge to the staff. We have had cause to examine the excellent work the Commission has been doing and its determination to fight corruption without fear or favour. His suspension is a dent on the democratic process in Kano,” Suraju said.

The Kano State House of Assembly earlier suspended the Chairman of the state Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimin Gado for a month.

The anti-graft boss was said to have been suspended over his alleged rejection of an accountant posted to the agency from the office of the Kano State Accountant General.

This followed a letter of complaint against him sent to the Assembly by the Accountant General’s office.

The letter revealed that the chairman appointed a grade level 4 as an accountant of the Commission which is contrary to the provisions of the law.

Mr Magaji was asked to vacate his office for one month.