Group Demands Inquest Into Lady’s Death At Yoruba Nation Rally – Channels Television

Protesters during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Human rights organisation, Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA) has written to the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos, demanding a probe into the death of a girl, Jumoke Oyeleke reportedly killed during the Yoruba Nation rally held on Saturday.

Jumoke was allegedly shot by the police during the rally, a claim the security agency has denied.

But in a letter dated July 5, 2021, and signed by Funmi Falana, the organisation explained that the coroner’s probe will provide more insights into the conditions that led to Jumoke’s demise.

“In the light of the foregoing, we request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the tragic death of Jumoke Oyeleke and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007 which provides that an ‘an inquest shall hold whenever a Coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his Coroner District as a result of death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation,’” the group said in the letter.

“It will be appreciated if the inquest is conducted without delay and the report made public to forestall such ugly occurrence.”

The human rights body claimed that Jumoke was killed by a stray bullet as security agencies shot into the crowd to disperse the protesters who converged at the Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota.

“A young trader, Jumoke Oyeleke, who was hit by stray bullet gave up the ghost,” WELA claimed.

READ ALSO: Despite Heavy Security Presence, Yoruba Nation Protesters Storm Freedom Park

Lagos Launches Probe

Protesters during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The Lagos State Government had earlier ordered an investigation into Jumoke’s death, assuring that findings from the probe will be made public.

“The State assures the public that everything will be done to ensure that the cause of death is known,” the Attorney General of the state, Moyosore Onigbanjo said in a statement on Sunday. “The findings of this investigation will be made public in due course and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable.”

READ THE FULL LETTER BELOW: