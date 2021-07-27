group-decries-rising-criminal-activities-in-akwa-ibom

The Civil Liberties Organisation has raised an alarm over the rising cases of crime in Akwa Ibom State.

It added that residents in the state no longer sleep with their two eyes closed due to fear of attacks by robbers or cultists.

The group therefore urged the Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, to rise to the occasion by providing patrol vehicles and other logistic support to the police command to facilitate their movement across the state.

In a statement signed by the CLO State Chairman, Franklyn Isong, and the Secretary, Christopher Ekpo, on Tuesday, the group noted that the availability of functional patrol vehicles would help the police tackle the upsurge of armed robbery, cultism and other security breaches in the state.

It also expressed worry over the sudden scarcity of patrol vehicles in the state even as it commended Governor Emmanuel over initial intervention in the plight of police in the state despite dwindling funding by the Federal Government.

