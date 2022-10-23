Group condemns secretariat invasion by ex-president, police

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba

The South-East Forum of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria in an emergency meeting on Thursday called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to direct the reopening of its National Secretariat in Lagos sealed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

It condemned the invasion of the secretariat by one Innocent Bola Audu with his cohorts to forcefully take over the secretariat with the active support of the Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, describing it as unacceptable.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the emergency meeting held in Enugu on Wednesday night, the forum warned that if its national secretariat was not unsealed immediately, there will be a massive protest of members across the country against the police.

The communiqué, which was signed by all the chairmen and secretaries of the five South Eastern states chapters of the association, stated that the intervention of the Lagos Police boss, which led to the temporary closure of the association’s national secretariat, was tantamount to supporting a group of unscrupulous elements in their bid to destroy a union that represents the interest of millions of civil/ public servants in the country.

The forum explained that Audu, who was elected as the National President of the association in July 2020, was expelled from the association by the National Executive Council during a meeting in August 2021 for his involvement in child trafficking and anti-union activities.

It wondered why Audu, who instituted a legal action in a Federal Capital Territory High Court against his suspension and subsequent expulsion from the association, will resort to self help; and advised him to wait for the final decision of the court on the matter.

The communiqué read in part, “After an emergency meeting of the South East Forum of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, held on Wednesday August 24, 2022 at Enugu, which was attended by all the branch and chapter chairmen, state secretaries and Central Working Committee members from the zone.

“The forum deliberated on a number of issues and resolved as follows: That Innocent Bola Audu was expelled by the National Executive Council of the association, comprising the leadership of the association from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“By his expulsion he has since ceased to be a member of the association. Hence, his invasion of the association’s national secretariat is seen as a threat to lives and property and a criminal act that should not go unpunished.

“That the intervention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State command, that led to the temporary closure of the secretariat is tantamount to supporting a group of unscrupulous elements in their bid to destroy a union that represents the interest of millions of civil/ public servants in Nigeria.

“That the IG should call the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to order and direct for the immediate reopening of the secretariat or face mass protest by members of the association across the country.

“The entire membership of the Association in the South East zone reaffirms their vote of confidence on the National Leadership of the Association ably led by Dr Tommy Etim Okon, the National President and Alade Bashir Lawal, the Secretary General and all the Central Working Committee (CWC) members and urge them to take every legitimate measure to ensure that Innocent Bola Audu and his cohorts face the full weight of the law for their unruly rascality.”

The communique was signed by the Forum Chairman, Comrade Mike Nwonu; Forum Secretary, Comrade C I. Igbokwe; National Vice President, Comrade K.O. Ngene; National Ex-Officio Member, Comrade Samson Okere.

Others are Chairman Abia, Comrade Sunday Age; Chairman Anambra, Comrade C. D. Muomaife; Chairman Imo, Comrade Basil Iwu; Chairman Ebonyi, Comrade N.M. Nwonu; Chairman Enugu and all their secretaries, Comrade Julie Nnam.

–