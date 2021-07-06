group-advocates-reform-of-nigeria’s-constitution-over-gender-discrimination

The Gender and Constitutional Reform Network (GECORN) has sought the partnership and support of media professionals in Ekiti State towards achieving its campaign for an amendment of some sections of the constitution which discriminates against women.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State Council, the Executive Director of Gender Relevance Initiative Promotion (GRIP), Mrs Rita Ilevbare, who is the coordinator of the Gender and Constitutional Reform Network (GECORN) in the state, appealed to journalists to support the agitation of the group using their noble platforms.

According to Mrs Ilevbare some of the sections which the organization requires amendment include 26(2), 29(4)(b), 42(2), 48,49, 91 and chapter 2 of the constitution of Nigeria as amended.

Receiving the team, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Ekiti State Council, Mr. Rotimi Ojomoyela, who was represented by Secretary of the council, Mr. Kayode Babatuyi, expressed readiness of the union to mobilize members towards using their platforms to push the agitation of the group adding that the union would continue to give priority to issues that promote fairness and justice in the society.