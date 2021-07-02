groom-with-terminal-cancer-collapses-and-dies-at-the-altar-as-his-bride-walks-down-the-aisle-with-their-son

A groom with terminal cancer collapsed and died at the altar as his bride walked down the aisle with their son.
The 57-year-old man identified as Paul Wynn collapsed at Saltcoats town hall last Friday minutes before he was due to be wed to his bride, Alison Wynn.
The father of eleven who had been with his fiancée, Alison for 21 years was originally diagnosed with cancer in May and was later told it had turned terminal eight days before he then decided to marry her.
According to a report by Mail Online, Wynn was told he had six weeks and two months left to live by doctors, who told him his pancreatic cancer had spread to his liver and lungs.
Sadly on their wedding day he collapsed at the altar as his bride walked towards him with their son.
The bereaved wife in an heartfelt tribute to him stated that if she had known she would’ve tried to arrange the wedding for the beginning of the week.
Recounting the sad incident, Alison said,
“By the time I had gotten my flowers and went up the stairs. Everything seemed to be okay although Paul seemed to be a bit uncomfortable by this point and his kilt had been loosened a wee bit to help him feel more comfortable.
“He had actually been wheeled up in an office chair into the lift and taken up the stairs as he had no energy to get up to the room. He was out of breath and struggling from what I was told.’
By the time I got to him I called his name a couple of times. He didn’t turn round, he didn’t look at me and I realized there was something wrong and I started breaking down and I started shouting his name and we knew something wasn’t right. First-aiders also rushed to administer CPR and use a defibrillator – but he couldn’t be revived.
It feels like only yesterday that it happened. I’m having to get up and moving every day for the sake of my children but I can’t eat”.