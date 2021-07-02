groom-with-terminal-cancer-collapses-and-dies-at-the-altar-as-his-bride-walks-down-the-aisle-with-their-son

A groom with terminal cancer collapsed and died at the altar as his bride walked down the aisle with their son.

The 57-year-old man identified as Paul Wynn collapsed at Saltcoats town hall last Friday minutes before he was due to be wed to his bride, Alison Wynn.

The father of eleven who had been with his fiancée, Alison for 21 years was originally diagnosed with cancer in May and was later told it had turned terminal eight days before he then decided to marry her.

According to a report by Mail Online, Wynn was told he had six weeks and two months left to live by doctors, who told him his pancreatic cancer had spread to his liver and lungs.

Sadly on their wedding day he collapsed at the altar as his bride walked towards him with their son.

The bereaved wife in an heartfelt tribute to him stated that if she had known she would’ve tried to arrange the wedding for the beginning of the week.

Recounting the sad incident, Alison said,