groom-still-in-his-wedding-tux-accused-of-shooting-two,-including-bride’s-alleged-lover,-in-mid-traffic-dispute

A Louisiana man was arrested in his wedding tuxedo over the weekend for allegedly shooting his friend and chasing his new bride down the interstate after accusing the two of having an affair, according to police.

Devin Jose Jones, 30, was driving with his wife and friend after leaving their marriage ceremony on Saturday when the three got stuck in I-10 traffic near LaPlace in St. John the Baptist Parish, Sheriff Mike Tregre said. An argument ensued, and the friend fled the vehicle.

The suspect allegedly chased him and shot him in the leg.

A second male victim in a nearby vehicle was also struck in the hand by a stray bullet, Tregre said. The unnamed victim and his two teenage children were on their way to their home in Lafayette after arriving at the New Orleans airport.

Both victims were airlifted to a New Orleans hospital, local ABC-affiliate WGNO reported. The uninvolved motorist has been discharged, while the other victim was reportedly still in the hospital.

Jones also allegedly chased his wife, who fled and found safety in a nearby ambulance en route to the crash scene that had caused a traffic jam.

An off-duty officer who was also stuck in the traffic jam heard the 911 call over his radio and was the primary officer in Jones’s arrest, Tregre said.

Jones was taken into custody on two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, felony aggravated battery, and attempted second-degree murder, according to police records.

St. John Parish officers ran on foot for one mile to the scene, Tregre said.

“Our officers reacted bravely and accurately and took the suspect into custody with minimal personal damage,” Tregre said. “It is a testament to the training our young men and women do, and I am very proud of each and every one of them.”

“You simply cannot duplicate this kind of scenario in training,” Tregre said.

