Grocery Delivery Player Rohlik Hits €1 Billion Valuation In New Round – Forbes

Rohlik is planning to expand into Germany.

Rohlik



Rohlik Group, the Czech online grocery delivery company, has raised €100 million in a Series C round that values it at €1 billion.

With the new capital in tow, the company plans to enter the German market with a launch in Munich followed by a deeper push into Western Europe.

The Series C round comes just a few months after Rohlik raised €190 million. This new round was led by Index Ventures with several other previous investors taking part.

According to the company, it generated €300 million in revenue in 2020 through its operations in Czechia, Hungary and Austria where it operates under various brand names with 750,000 customers.

The company will launch in Munich and other German cities in the coming weeks and months. Italy, Spain and Romania are penciled in for later in the year.

“Germany is Europe’s largest market, it’s the neighboring market to markets where we are already present. It’s a market that’s fairly easy to understand,” chief executive Tomáš Čupr said.

Rohlik sets an average two-hour time window for making its deliveries. Of late there has been a glut of well-funded grocery delivery start-ups offering 15-minute deliveries, most notably Berlin’s Gorillas.

It’s competition that Rohlik will come up against as it moves deeper into Germany.

“I think the models are complementing to each other. We see ourselves as a proper alternative to a supermarket or hypermarket because we sell 17,000 SKUs. It’s kind of like a new retail,” Čupr said.

“We do the same things but differently. What I see with Getir or Gorillas, the 15-minute delivery, it’s more like a cornershop type of service. The typical behavior of an average person would be you go to both.”

Rohlik’s typical basket size is larger than that of 15-minute or quick commerce players.

“Our firm belief is that what makes a good grocer is not just the service but also the assortment,” he said.

“I think fresh assortment will be very limited because if you’re running operations where in one city you have 50 or 100 dark stores, managing shrinkage and freshness is maybe something they don’t appreciate as much as we do at the moment.”

Rohlik is profitable in the Czech and Hungarian markets, Čupr said, though overall company profitability will be set back by the new investments in Western Europe.

“It’s very temporary and we should be able to turn a city within 18 months to a profit, that’s what we do.”