Grimes Reveals Head-Scratching Album Concept About Interstellar A.I. Romance – EDM.com

Grimes’ concept for her next album is enough to make your head spin.

Back in March, the Canadian electro-pop songstress announced she had been signed to Columbia Records, making an ambiguous mention of a forthcoming “Phase 2” project at the time. Well, it now seems we have some clarity about what she’s been cooking up—but also lots of new questions.

We won’t bury the lede on this one, and will let Grimes speak for herself.



“It’s a space opera about Claire De Lune, an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the A.I. creation story on Earth from the brain of the engineer who invented A.I. because he wants to relive his life but see if his perfect dream girl could team him to love thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity, overcome by the machines,” Grimes said of the album in an Instagram post. “As she slowly realizes she is essentially a dancing puppet for the male gaze tho, their relationship grows complex.”

According to Grimes that is also only half the story, leaving even more baffling details to be uncovered. But as The A.V. Club points out, elaborate concept albums are just par for the course. Her brooding 2020 album, Miss Anthropocene, was inspired by ancient Roman culture about a mythological goddess of climate change.

In addition to Grimes’ vision for her album, there’s additional indicators that the project is likely drawing near release, such as the emergence of a new website artist called clairedelune.io. The site bearing Grimes’ logo prompts visitors for email information to join an unspecified waitlist. Interestingly, it also prompts users to specify whether they are a “player of games.”

