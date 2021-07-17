grenada-vs-qatar,-panama-vs-honduras:-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news-&-preview

Everything you need to know about how to watch the next Group D games, including network, team news and more

Gold Cup 2021 Group D continues on Saturday when Grenada plays Qatar and Panama takes on Honduras in Houston, Texas.

World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar are the tournament’s special guests this year, having been invited by CONCACAF and started its campaign with a 3-3 draw against Panama.

Grenada suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Honduras, meaning it needs to get points from its second game or else face elimination from the tournament.

Honduras knows a win will guarantee a spot in the knockout stage, with the winner of Group D set to take on the runner-up from Group A, which could be one of Mexico or El Salvador.

Ahead of the games, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Grenada vs Qatar / Panama vs Honduras Date July 17, 2021 Times 7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT / 9:30pm ET, 6:30pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), the games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Grenada vs Qatar team news

Grenada head coach Michael Findlay will be wondering whether he should stick with goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook after the English-born player conceded all four shots he faced in the opening game.

The more experienced Jason Belfon could return to the starting XI as a result, but few other changes are expected to the lineup.

Predicted Grenada starting XI: Belfon; Sterling, Paul, Pierre, Ettienne; Charles-Cook, Norburn, Paterson, Frank; Lewis, Charles.

Felix Sanchez Bas did not make any changes to his side until 80 minutes into its opening fixture, meaning he could be likely to stick with the same XI again.

Qatar played five-at-the-back against Panama and the biggest question is whether Sanchez will stick with that formation again after conceding three times.

Predicted Qatar starting XI: Barsham; Ro-Ro, Al-Rawi, Salman, Hassan, Ahmed; Al-Ahrak, Boudiaf, Hatem; Ali, Afif.

Panama vs Honduras team news

Panama had an exciting opening game, coming from behind three times against Qatar to secure a 3-3 draw.

That could cast doubts over goalkeeper Luis Mejia, with head coach Thomas Christiansen also having veteran Jose Calderon on the roster and may be tempted to make a change.

Predicted Panama starting XI: Mejia; Davis, Machado, Peralta, Palacios; Cooper, Carrasquilla, Yanis, Quintero; Torres, Blackburn.

Dallas midfielder Brian Acosta was only used from the bench against Grenada, but could be in line to start in Honduras’s second game of the tournament.

A win for Honduras would seal its place in the knockout round, but even a draw may be enough to guarantee qualification into the last eight.

Predicted Honduras starting XI: Lopez; Crisanto, Alvarez, Figueroa, Rodriguez; Acosta, Flores, Solano; Quioto, Bengtson, Elis.

Recent results

Grenada results Qatar results Honduras 4-0 Grenada (Jul 13) Qatar 3-3 Panama (Jul 13) Grenada 1-2 Montserrat (Jun 8) Qatar 1-0 El Salvador (Jul 4) Antigua & Barbuda 1-0 Grenada (Jun 4) Qatar 3-1 Croatia U21 (Jun 30)