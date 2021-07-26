Greek Freak Nike Giannis Immortality “Championship” | HYPEBEAST – HYPEBEAST

Giannis Antetokounmpo, now an NBA champion and MVP, is coming off his victorious season with a new release of his new sub-line model, the Nike Giannis Immortality.

Nike is celebrating the Greek Freak the best way it knows how with a new “Championship” colorway that sees the shoe dressed in classic white and black, featuring accents of metallic gold to further emphasize the championship color scheme. The shoe is constructed in a two-tone black and white upper that includes a transparent Swoosh outlined in gold on the side. Speckled laces tie the black and white motifs together while the MVP Antetokounmpo’s signature “A” logo is emphasized on the tongue alongside his jersey number 34 on the toe. Additional metallic gold accents highlight the eyelets as a finishing touch to the shoe.

The Nike Giannis Immortality “Championship” is set to release later this year for a retail price of $80 USD. Check out Nike for more details.

In other footwear news, AFEW has made its own sneaker, the Yamasura “Soil”.