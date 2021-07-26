Home Technology Greek Freak Nike Giannis Immortality “Championship” | HYPEBEAST – HYPEBEAST
Technology

Greek Freak Nike Giannis Immortality “Championship” | HYPEBEAST – HYPEBEAST

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
greek-freak-nike-giannis-immortality-“championship”-|-hypebeast-–-hypebeast

Greek Freak’s First Ring With Nike Giannis Immortality “Championship” giannis antetokounmpo milwaukee bucks nba footwear basketball greece CZ4099-100

1 of 6

Greek Freak’s First Ring With Nike Giannis Immortality “Championship” giannis antetokounmpo milwaukee bucks nba footwear basketball greece CZ4099-100

2 of 6

Greek Freak’s First Ring With Nike Giannis Immortality “Championship” giannis antetokounmpo milwaukee bucks nba footwear basketball greece CZ4099-100

3 of 6

Greek Freak’s First Ring With Nike Giannis Immortality “Championship” giannis antetokounmpo milwaukee bucks nba footwear basketball greece CZ4099-100

4 of 6

Greek Freak’s First Ring With Nike Giannis Immortality “Championship” giannis antetokounmpo milwaukee bucks nba footwear basketball greece CZ4099-100

5 of 6

Greek Freak’s First Ring With Nike Giannis Immortality “Championship” giannis antetokounmpo milwaukee bucks nba footwear basketball greece CZ4099-100

6 of 6

Giannis Antetokounmpo, now an NBA champion and MVP, is coming off his victorious season with a new release of his new sub-line model, the Nike Giannis Immortality.

Nike is celebrating the Greek Freak the best way it knows how with a new “Championship” colorway that sees the shoe dressed in classic white and black, featuring accents of metallic gold to further emphasize the championship color scheme. The shoe is constructed in a two-tone black and white upper that includes a transparent Swoosh outlined in gold on the side. Speckled laces tie the black and white motifs together while the MVP Antetokounmpo’s signature “A” logo is emphasized on the tongue alongside his jersey number 34 on the toe. Additional metallic gold accents highlight the eyelets as a finishing touch to the shoe.

The Nike Giannis Immortality “Championship” is set to release later this year for a retail price of $80 USD. Check out Nike for more details.

In other footwear news, AFEW has made its own sneaker, the Yamasura “Soil”.

What to Read Next

Nike Toasts to Giannis Antetokounmpo's First Smoothie With Immortality

Commemorating his tweet from 2014.

Nike's Giannis Immortality and KD 14 Debut a Minty

Toothpaste-inspired colorways brush the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Zoom Freak 3 is Unveiled

The newest signature for the “Greek Freak” is loaded with a duo of Zoom Air units and a lockdown strap.

The Latest Nike Zoom Freak 2 Is Dressed in Alphabet-Lettering Honoring the 'Greek Freak'

Arriving January 22, 2021.

'Dexter' Revival Receives New Trailer and Official Release Date

‘New Blood’ is set 10 years after the events of season eight.

Kawhi Leonard Expected to Re-Sign With Los Angeles Clippers

Reports indicate that the Clippers are in talks for a new deal with The Klaw.

'Biubiubiu' Is a Chinese Battle Royale Esports Film

Heavily inspired by ‘PUBG.’

Pop Smoke's 'Faith' Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

The late artist appears twice on this week’s top 10 with both his posthumous albums.

Take Another On-Foot Look At the KAWS x sacai Nike Blazer Low

No release info has surfaced.

Kanye West Is Now Living at Atlanta Stadium To Finish 'DONDA'
SpaceX Will Launch NASA's Europa Clipper Probe to Jupiter's Orbit

To determine whether the planet’s icy moon has conditions suitable for life.

Young Thug Debuts New Track From Upcoming Album 'Punk' at Rolling Loud Miami
LG Adds Mic and Speakers To Its Wearable Air Purifier
Sneakers76 and LC23 Shed Light on Food Waste and Sustainability With the Help of Apulian Culture

The two Southern-Italy-based imprints’ version of farm-to-table.


More ▾

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Apple M1 MacBooks are up to 10% off...

Apple AirPods 3 Launch Date To Coincide With...

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and...

30-month old Galaxy M10 gets July security update...

Top 10 trending phones of week 29 –...

Google announces optional Wear OS 3 upgrade for...

The 1965 Shelby GT350 Saved The Mustang, Here’s...

FIFA: 8 Changes That EA Sports Finally Needs...

Batman Fan Shows Off Incredible Arkham Knight Cosplay...

Destiny 2’s Transmog Will Be Fixed, Synthstrand Eliminated...

Leave a Reply