Greek Freak Nike Giannis Immortality “Championship” | HYPEBEAST – HYPEBEAST

1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
Giannis Antetokounmpo, now an NBA champion and MVP, is coming off his victorious season with a new release of his new sub-line model, the
Nike is celebrating the Greek Freak the best way it knows how with a new “Championship” colorway that sees the shoe dressed in classic white and black, featuring accents of metallic gold to further emphasize the championship color scheme. The shoe is constructed in a two-tone black and white upper that includes a transparent Swoosh outlined in gold on the side. Speckled laces tie the black and white motifs together while the MVP Antetokounmpo’s signature “A” logo is emphasized on the tongue alongside his jersey number 34 on the toe. Additional metallic gold accents highlight the eyelets as a finishing touch to the shoe.
The Nike Giannis Immortality “Championship” is set to release later this year for a retail price of $80 USD. Check out Nike for more details.
In other footwear news, AFEW has made its own sneaker, the Yamasura “Soil”.
What to Read Next
Commemorating his tweet from 2014.
Toothpaste-inspired colorways brush the court.
The newest signature for the “Greek Freak” is loaded with a duo of Zoom Air units and a lockdown strap.
Arriving January 22, 2021.
‘New Blood’ is set 10 years after the events of season eight.
Reports indicate that the Clippers are in talks for a new deal with The Klaw.
Heavily inspired by ‘PUBG.’
The late artist appears twice on this week’s top 10 with both his posthumous albums.
No release info has surfaced.
To determine whether the planet’s icy moon has conditions suitable for life.
The two Southern-Italy-based imprints’ version of farm-to-table.