‘GreedFall’ owners with the PS+ edition won’t get a free PS5 upgrade – NME

PS5 enhancements for GreedFall, which launch today, are not available to those who claimed the game through PlayStation Plus.

Developer Spiders tweeted about the update last week (June 24), and also announced GreedFall Gold Edition which features additional DLC and bonuses content.

The next-gen upgrades feature enhanced visuals, better loading times, up to 4K resolution and a 60FPS mode. Up until now, PS5 and Xbox Series S|X owners of the game have been playing the last-gen version of the title.

Spiders also announced that the upgrade would be free to those who own the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the title. However, the developer also confirmed that the free version obtained through PS+ is not eligible for an upgrade.

In order to obtain those new enhancements, players will either need to purchase a PS4 or PS5 copy of GreedFall.

Square Enix’s recent Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade also removed the ability to upgrade the original title for those who acquired the game through PS+.

Interestingly, both the Xbox Game Pass and PS Now versions of GreedFall will receive the full upgrade. Meaning players across both consoles can sign up for each respective service if they want to try out the new visuals and content.

Players on Twitter have been critical of the move, with some labelling it an anti-consumer move by the developer.

I mean… You guys could allow the free PS5 upgrade and maybe get some DLC sales from it. But as it stands… I’m not even going to bother touching the game. Got it on PS+ and I was looking forward to the PS5 version, but ah well… — Mauro Diogo (@MauroDiogo) June 29, 2021

Others came to the defence of the developer, arguing that the upgraded version includes new content.

Dude why would it be free? It’s an enhanced version of a game with new DLC. Why is anyone expecting to get this without having to pay?? I don’t understand. — ladwhorants (@ladwhorants) June 29, 2021

