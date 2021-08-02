great-wolf-lodge,-known-for-its-indoor-water-parks,-will-have-$84-rooms.-here’s-how-to-book-the-deal

Mark your calendar for Aug. 4. Great Wolf Lodge is bringing back its popular 8/4 sale, a nod to the 84 degrees to which its indoor water parks are temperature controlled.

The deal offers families a chance to stay at a bargain rate with prices starting at $84 and is good at all U.S. locations except Great Wolf Lodge Northern California.

The company’s indoor water park resorts can be found in 17 states and Ontario, Canada. Locations include:

Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Sandusky, Ohio

Traverse City, Michigan

Kansas City, Kansas

Williamsburg, Virginia

Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania

Mason, Ohio

Grapevine, Texas

Grand Mound, Washington

Fitchburg, Massachusetts

Charlotte, North Carolina

Garden Grove, California

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Bloomington, Minnesota

LaGrange, Georgia

Gurnee, Illinois

Scottsdale, Arizona

Niagara Falls, Ontario

Best hotel water parks in Phoenix: 7 resorts where families can surf, slide, splash

10 best U.S. outdoor water parks: Readers pick their favorites

How to shop the Great Wolf Lodge sale

This deal is only available to book on Aug. 4 (8/4 — get it?), so set a calendar alert.

The sale rates are offered for stays Mondays through Thursdays from Aug. 4 through Dec. 16. You’ll find the widest availability for stays after Labor Day.

Blackout dates include Labor Day weekend as well as popular school holidays. If your school district has an obscure holiday or teacher in-service day off, that might be your best bet to land a deal.

A limited number of rooms are available at the sale rate, which is good for a maximum of four guests per room.

Own the Park: The water park at select Great Wolf Lodges can be all yours — for a price

How to book the Great Wolf Lodge sale

Go to greatwolf.com and select your resort and dates.

Enter a promo code in the box that says “offer code.” Use 84DEGREES for the nonrefundable deal or 84FLEX for the deal that is cancelable two days prior to arrival.

You can connect with Arizona Republic Consumer Travel Reporter Melissa Yeager through email at melissa.yeager@azcentral.com. You can also follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Great Wolf Lodge: How to book a stay starting at $84 this summer