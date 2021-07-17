Grease prequel show will be Pink Ladies origin story – digitalspy.com

Classic movie franchise Grease is expanding once more as a prequel series has been ordered by Paramount+, TheWrap reports.

The new show, titled Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, will be made up of 10 episodes, with Atypical producer and creator Annabel Oakes serving writer and showrunner.

Working alongside Oakes, Marty Bowen will serve as an executive producer; he has previously produced movies including the Twilight franchise as well as the recent Netflix movie Fatherhood.

The Pink Ladies origin story series will be set four years before the 1978 musical-romance movie.

The original Grease was set in the late 1950s and starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, while the Pink Ladies gang was made up of Rizzo (Stockard Channing), Frenchy (Didi Conn), Marty (Dinah Manoff) and Jan (Jamie Donnelly).

Unfortunately, since over 40 years have passed since the movie came out, we don’t expect any of these iconic actors to reprise their roles, but maybe some might make a cameo or guest appearance.

Paramount’s description of the upcoming series reads: “Before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcast girls dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.”

Before the prequel series was picked up by Paramount+, it was first ordered by HBO Max in October 2019 under the title Grease: Rydell High, so we might have the chance to meet some new faces.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will air on Paramount+.

