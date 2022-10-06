Grealish can’t help but p*ss himself at Haaland greatness; Guardiola praises ‘unbelievable’ star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the next step for “unbelievable” Jack Grealish is to add more goals to his game.

Grealish put in a top class performance for the Premier League champions against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

He was unable to get on the scoresheet, however, but did watch Erling Haaland score his 18th and 19th goals of the season in only his 11th appearance for his new club.

Haaland is an absolute joke. Everyone knows it. Jack Grealish included.

The former Aston Villa captain says his form is something he has “never witnessed” before in his life, while revealing what the opposition goalkeeper had to say about the Norweigian.

“It’s unbelievable honestly,” Grealish told BT Sport. “I’ve never witnessed anything like it in my life. For the first and second goals I was just laughing. He is always there.

“The keeper said something to me as I was walking back. He said ‘he’s not human!’ I said ‘you’re telling me?’ Hopefully he can carry on this form and take us to glory.”

Grealish added: “Playing in the Champions League at the Etihad is always great. Three wins out of three to top the group. It was a great night. I’m loving it.

“My last three or four games I feel back to myself. I am playing more with that freedom and confidence. It would help if I got on the scoresheet, I was desperate tonight, but it’s all about enjoying it and winning. When the luck isn’t with you…

“I’ve played a lot of games recently so I’m thankful to the manager for that. I’m playing with a smile on my face and feel like I’m settling in now.”

City boss Guardiola was unsurprisingly delighted with his side’s performance and victory and is looking forward to facing Southampton – whose manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is reportedly close to losing his job.

Guardiola said: “We are consistent and fighting for everything. After we won the derby 6-3 we had a lot of confidence so great to play the way we played.

“The result was excellent but I’m really impressed the way we attacked. I’m really, really satisfied and again compliments to the players.

“We played really good in all departments. We were really focused. And many players played at a high level. Everyone has to perform well to help the team and win game-by-game.

“The game was 3-src and he’s played a lot of minutes. It was good for the younger players and Cole Palmer was excellent.

“He played unbelievable Jack Grealish. The next step is to score goals.

“We cannot forget that last season we could not beat Southampton. We will look at that. We have to put in the mindset that it is a new game and hopefully we do not believe what we did will happen in the next game. We have to win all the games to finish first in the group stage too.”

