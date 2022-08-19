grassroots-security:-osun-nscdc-visits-oluwo

Grassroots Security: Osun NSCDC Visits Oluw

The Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, Agboola Adisa Sunday has paid a courtesy visit to the Oluwo of Iwo Land, Oba Adewale Akanbi, on proactive intelligence gathering from the grassroot.

Commandant Agboola while appreciating the Royal Father for the warm reception at the Oba’s palace, declares his readiness to protect life, property, critical national assets and infrastructure in the community.

The Commandant affirmed the readiness of the Corps to combat the nagging insecurity in the country.

He however maintained that this feat can only be achieved with the collective responsibility of all stakeholders most importantly at the grassroot.

The Commandant emphasized the need for proactive intelligence from the grassroot as it is impossible for Officers and Men of the Corps to be present in the nook and cranny of the state. He enjoined His Royal Highness, the Chiefs and indigenes of Iwo town to furnish the Corps with timely information with the assurance that such information shall be treated with strict confidence.

The Commandant assured the Oluwo of Iwo of effective service delivery of the Corps’ core mandate and adequate security of life and property of the indigenes.

On his part, Oba Adewale Akanbi in his response appreciated the Commandant for his visit, commended the activities and discipline of the NSCDC in the State, promising the Commandant support from the throne and Community.

The Oluwo of Iwo who guided the Commandant and his aides through the history of the ancient town and it’s uniqueness stated that the throne is designed to keep orderliness and elevate her citizens from poverty and insecurity.

The Royal Father stressed the need to secure the country and rid the nation off all those that are bent on destroying the labour and sacrifice of our heroes.

In the meantime, the Commandant visited the Iwo Divisional Command of the Corps, charged them on professionalism, discipline and prompt response to emergency.