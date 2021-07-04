Grant Nnamdi Kanu access to his doctor- Ohanaeze Ndigbo begs Buhari

Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to grant detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, access to health facilities and services through a doctor of his choice.

bioreports had reported that Kanu who is being detained by the Department of State Services, DSS was denied access to medical care and family members.

Reacting, the group in a statement released on Sunday by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro urged the Federal government to grant the Biafran leader access to medical facilities stating that denying him his civil might will attract empathy from the International community and might spur chaos in the country.

The group also commended FG for granting him access to his lawyer, adding that such gestures should be extended to family members, especially his younger brothers and sisters.

It also stated that Kanu’ fundamental human rights should be respected before his trials resume to assure the public that nothing will happen to him while in incarceration.

“Ndigbo had remained calm and peaceful over the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.

“We extol Igbo youths that obeyed our earlier instructions to shun any form of protests and procession but urge those that were misled and regretted going into armed struggle to surrender immediately and be free.

“We are ready to help any Igbo youth in the wrong niche of agitation to surrender willfully and be apologetic to beg Southeast Governors, it will motivate Ohanaeze Ndigbo to implore FG and southeast Governors to grant “repentant agitators” amnesty and state clemency, this is the finest hour for those remorseful IPOB members to surrender,” the statement said.