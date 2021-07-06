grant-kekana-confirms-mamelodi-sundowns-move-from-supersport-united

The 28-year-old has spent all of his professional career in Tshwane where he has also played for University of Pretoria

Grant Kekana says he does not expect to march straight into the Mamelodi Sundowns starting line-up as he confirmed joining the Brazilians from their Tshwane rivals SuperSport United.

Without revealing the length of his deal at Chloorkop, Kekana said he completed his medicals on Monday and is “up for the challenge” at his new club.

Kekana is expected to begin pre-season with Masandawana, who are yet to officially announce the signing. Kekana who also explains how the move came about.

“I don’t expect to just walk into the team. This team has been winning trophies, so there will be added pressure and I just need to keep working hard,” Kekana told Soccer Laduma, explaining how the move came about.

“I hope being versatile helps, but I am not here to look for any favours. I have to show that I am worthy of playing for a big team like Downs and I stay injury-free.

My agent told me there had been an enquiry from Sundowns soon after the end of the season and he asked me if I would like to take the offer.

“I realised the fact that I am not getting any younger and I’ve done so much at SuperSport, a club which has helped me advance my career. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have had this type of enquiry.

“So the right thing to do was to speak to the club – Stan Matthews [SuperSport CEO] and the team have been so good to me.

“We did medicals at the club yesterday and then we are heading for camp to start pre-season.”

Kekana has never played for a team outside Tshwane in his professional career.

He graduated from SuperSport’s youth ranks during the 2010/11 season, before leaving for the University of Pretoria after three seasons.

After two terms at Pretoria University, he returned to Matsatsantsa where he then spent six seasons.

“At SuperSport, when I started, there was Morgan Gould, Bongani Khumalo, Ricardo Katza and when I left now, a couple of guys like Luke Fleurs and [Thatayaone] Ditlokwe were doing well. It’s about grabbing your turn with both hands when it comes,” concluded Kekana.