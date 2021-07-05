Grand Theft Auto 6 Leaker Hints at Female Protagonist, Jetpacks – GameRant

It’s been eight years since the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5, and so fans are understandably growing anxious for Grand Theft Auto 6. Unfortunately, recent leaks suggest that the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date is still years away, with fans cautioned that they likely won’t get to play the game until sometime in 2024 or 2025. In the meantime, speculation, leaks, and rumors will continue to run wild, with some more reliable than others.

Leaker Tom Henderson, who is perhaps best known for leaking information on Call of Duty and Battlefield, has recently set his sights on Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks, teasing fans what they can expect from the upcoming game. Henderson has proven to be a reliable source of information in the past, and recently Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier backed up some of his claims, lending Henderson added .imacy. Even so, fans should always take information like this with a grain of salt.

Most recently, Henderson created a Grand Theft Auto 6 drawing, which he has described as a “concept of a concept.” He denied that the drawing is based on actual Grand Theft Auto 6 concept art, but that it was created using existing assets. Henderson has previously teased Battlefield 6 features using drawings, and the claims made with those turned out to be true, so fans have been paying close attention to his GTA 6 drawing.

There are a few interesting details that fans can glean from the drawing. For one, it appears to back up previous claims that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in Vice City. For years, the rumors have been fairly consistent that Vice City is the next destination for the Grand Theft Auto franchise, which makes sense as Grand Theft Auto 4 was set in Liberty City and GTA 5 was set in Los Santos.

The drawing also includes a female character holding a gun, which is likely in reference to the rumored female protagonist. According to various leaks, Grand Theft Auto 6 will have a female protagonist as one of two main characters that will be playable in the game. Similarly to the game’s rumored Vice City setting, a female playable character has been a fairly consistent rumor when it comes to Grand Theft Auto 6.

People are assuming I’m now on the GTA 6 leak bandwagon and I’ll upload crap for the next 3-4 years, but no, I’ve reported on what I’ve heard and that’s probably it now until at least next year, because I can’t see anything releasing before then. It’s been fun though! 😏 pic.twitter.com/2fSKSHVkx3 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 4, 2021

Another detail that fans will notice about Henderson’s drawing is the character flying around in a jetpack. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas featured a jetpack that players could use to fly around the world map, and while one has been hinted at for Grand Theft Auto 5, it has yet to be added or discovered (one is available to use in a Grand Theft Auto Online Heist, however). Henderson later posted a GIF on Twitter of someone using a jetpack, perhaps further teasing that the unique vehicle option will return in GTA 6. In that same tweet, Henderson cautioned that he won’t be able to regularly drop Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks and said it could be another year before he has anything else to share.

As always, fans should treat this information with a grain of salt, but Henderson has proven to be a reliable source in the past. With the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date still likely years away, it will be some time before fans know whether or not there was every any truth to these leaks, but it will be interesting to find out one way or another.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be in development.

