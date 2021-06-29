Grand Theft Auto 5 warning: Free Windows 10 version of hit game will damage your PC – Express

Besides infecting Windows 10 machines to mine for cryptocurrency, Crackonosh also disables Windows 10 updates and uninstalls security software to help protect itself.

However, this can also open up Windows PCs or laptops to a whole host of other threats.

In a post online outlining their findings, Avast’s Daniel Benes said: “[We] have found a new malware we’re calling “Crackonosh” in part because of some possible indications that the malware author may be Czech.

“Crackonosh is distributed along with illegal, cracked copies of popular software and searches for and disables many popular antivirus programs as part of its anti-detection and anti-forensics tactics.”

The alleged free games Avast found Crackonosh installed on were Grand Theft Auto 5, NBA 2K 19, Far Cry 5, The Sims 4, Euro Truck Simulator 2, Jurassic World Evolution, Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition, Call of Cthulhu, PES 2018 and We Happy Few.