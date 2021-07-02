grammy-award-winner-wizkid-spotted-playing-street-football-with-friends-in-lagos,-throws-ozil-like-pass

Wizkid has shown that he is blessed with an array of talents having displayed Mesut Ozil-like skills while playing street football

German star Ozil is famous for incredible passes and Wizkid has shown that he is also blessed with ‘assist’ skills

The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner was spotted in a footage showing dazzling skills before throwing a sensational pass to his teammate

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Music act Wizkid has shown another talent of his as he was spotted playing football at a beach-yard alongside local players.

Wizkid recently shunned naysayers after sharing a photo of his Grammy plaque. The Made in Lagos crooner had built a reputation of a relatively low life on social media and it has led to some fans making assumptions about him.

However a trending video of the 30-year-old is currently making the rounds on Instagram as the music talent dazzled other players in a game of football.

Wizkid also a talented footballer.

Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

He was seen with a good control of the ball making breathtaking skills before delivering a through-pass for his teammate to score.

Officialhiptv which shared the video added a caption:

“Nothing to see here, just Wizkid Ayo throwing those Ozil-inspired passes.”

A fan wrote:

“Make una no wound am o.”

Another added:

“Why dem no tackle ham. Tackle ham ko gba sack letter.”

Meanwhile, controversial Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, has taken to Instagram to update his fans and Wizkid FC members on how things had progressed between him and the Made In Lagos star.

The son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti shared a screenshot showing that Wizkid had actually sent him a private message.

In the message, Wizkid had referred to Seun as his ‘egbon’ which means big brother and also explained that he had nothing but respect for the saxophonist.

Wizkid was recently named a Grammy winner by the award organisers for his work with Beyonce on her Brown Skin Girl track.

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that singer Burna Boy continues to make Nigeria proud as he recently bagged the Best International Act at the recently-concluded BET Awards.

With his recent win, the On The Low crooner has set a new record as he becomes the first African artiste to bag three BET nominations and win consecutively.

He walked up to the stage to receive his plaque as well as drop his acceptance speech with his mum, Bose Ogulu by his side.

He taught the attendees how to reply when someone asks if they are present in pidgin, and also translated it into English.

Source: .