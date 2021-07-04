Grab a new 4K TV, laptop, or other tech in Best Buy’s 4th of July sale going on now – Windows Central

Celebrate Independence Day with a brand new TV and watch your fireworks on a beautiful 4K display thanks to Best Buy’s 4th of July sale that’s discounting tons of electronics and tech products. This sale is only going on during the weekend, so you’ll want to check it out while you can. The deals end on Monday, July 5, so they won’t last forever. Start with the featured deals at the top, which include some awesome savings on everything from grills to laptops. But move on down through all the categories because just about every section Best Buy has includes a sale or two at least.

Ends Monday



Best Buy 4th of July electronics sale Save up to $350 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. Grab Sony’s Bravia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $1,400. You can even get $200 off an iRobot Roomba. Save on grills, security cameras, wireless earbuds, and more. Various Prices

Sony’s 65-inch Bravia X90J series 4K Google TV is down to $1,399.99 during this sale. That’s a $400 discount off what Best Buy normally sells it for. This is a great TV, too. It has a cognitive processor that can deliver intense contrast and natural colors. The Full Array LED lighting brings out the depth in the images.

The smart features include Google TV, which gives you access to all of your favorite apps like Netflix and HBO Max. Plus it can work with Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa for voice control. Stream straight from your other devices using Apple Airplay 2.

If you are in need of a new grill, Traeger grills offer a unique deal during the 4th of July sale. While the grills themselves aren’t on sale, you can get free delivery, free assembly, and they will even haul away your old grill. If you’ve ever set up a grill before or had to deal with an old one, you know just how big of a convenience that is.

In the market for a gaming laptop? The Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch laptop is down to $1,349.99 in this sale. That’s $150 off its regular price, and a great deal considering it’s powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. These graphics cards are hard to find, let alone find on sale. Other specifications include an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive, and a 14-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate for gamers.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.