govt-targets-sonia-to-counter-cong-on-kharge-seating-row

NEW DELHI: A day after Congress and other opposition parties raised objections to the seat offered to Mallikarjun Kharge during the oath-taking ceremony of the new President Droupadi Murmu, government sources on Tuesday said the Congress leadership especially party president Gandhi never extended the courtesy due to the office of the President during the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind.

“Sonia Gandhi was invited by Rashtrapati Bhavan 21 times in the last five years. She attended only once. She was invited for At- Home events, and ceremonies related to civil investiture and defence investiture .She did not bother to even pay a courtesy visit to the President and the same set are now concocting alleged violations of protocol,” a government source said. He said that in the oath-taking ceremony, the seating arrangement was made according to the home ministry’s order of precedence and warrant of protocol.

Sources also asserted that the government has always ensured that leaders of opposition parties get treatment befitting their status .”In this case front row seat was arranged for Kharge but the Congress leadership has not changed its habit of engineering a controversy that too on the historic occasion of the first tribal and second woman taking over as the country’s President.” “But you can’t expect better from them. If their leader did not show respect to the President of India, one can’t expect decent behaviour from her party cadres,” a senior BJP leader said.

The opposition on Monday alleged that the government deliberately disrespected Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge giving him a seat “not commensurate with the position he holds” during the oath-taking ceremony of the President in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The government, however, denied the charge and accused the opposition of misleading the people by levelling such “baseless” allegations.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal accused the opposition of trying to mislead the people by levelling baseless allegations. “I want to tell the House that two days ago (on Saturday)…there was a function organised by Parliament. In that function, the Leader of Opposition was given a seat next to the Prime Minister in the Central Hall of Parliament. Prime Minister, Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition…all three were given seats next to each other,” Goyal said in the RS.

"But the Leader of Opposition did not attend the programme…it was the farewell of Constitutional authority. The Chairman and the Speaker had sent out the invitation, but the seat given to the Leader of the Opposition was empty," he said.



