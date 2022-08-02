govt-says-extensive-consultations-undertaken-with-stakeholders-on-changes-in-criminal-laws

NEW DELHI: The government has carried out extensive consultations with various stakeholders for making comprehensive changes in the country’s

criminal laws

including the IPC and the CrPC, Union Minister

Ajay Kumar Mishra

said on Tuesday.

The minister of state for home, in reply to a query in Lok Sabha, said the department–related

parliamentary standing committee

on home affairs, in its 146th report, had recommended that there is a need for a comprehensive review of the criminal justice system of the country.

Earlier, the

Committee

in its 111th and 128th reports had also stressed the need to reform and rationalise the criminal laws by introducing comprehensive legislation in

Parliament

rather than bringing about piece meal amendments in respective Acts.

The minister said the government is committed to making comprehensive changes in the criminal laws of the country – Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the

Indian Evidence Act

, 1872, to provide affordable and speedy justice to all and to create a people-centric legal structure.

Extensive consultations in this regard have been undertaken with various stakeholders, he said in the written reply.

