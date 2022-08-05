Home WORLD NEWS Govt issued 105 blocking orders to social media firms under new IT rules
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Govt issued 105 blocking orders to social media firms under new IT rules

by News
5 views
govt-issued-105-blocking-orders-to-social-media-firms-under-new-it-rules

NEW DELHI: The government has issued 105 directions to social media platforms under the new IT rules that came into effect in February last year,

Parliament

was informed on Friday.

According to information shared by minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to

Rajya Sabha

, the directions were issued by the

ministry of information and broadcasting

under the new rules.

The data shared by the minister shows that 94 directions to block content was issued to YouTube between December 2021 and April 2022, five to Twitter, and three each to Facebook and Instagram.

Chandrasekhar said that the government’s policies are aimed at ensuring open, safe and trusted and accountable internet for its users.

He said that the government has notified the

Information Technology

(Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Codes) Rules, 2021 (“IT Rules, 2021”) on February 25, 2021 to make intermediaries including social media platforms accountable to their users and enhance user safety online.

“Neither the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 nor the above said rules contravene users’ right to privacy,” Chandrasekhar said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Austrian scientists race to reveal melting glaciers’ secrets

How to avoid getting heat exhaustion in Austria’s...

‘Russian nuclear terror’: Ukraine atomic plant attacked again

NITI meet: PM Modi urges states to focus...

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were dancing as if...

Jagdeep Dhankhar meets outgoing VP Naidu

PM-led Niti meet today on strengthening NEP

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 165

Photos: Children killed as Israel bombards Gaza

UN special rapporteur says Israeli strikes on Gaza...

Leave a Reply