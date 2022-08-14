governor-soludo-suspends-newly-appointed-lg-chairman-for-allegedly-beating-his-wife-to-death-(video)

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has suspended the newly appointed transition committee chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Hon Mbazulike Iloka, over the death of his wife.

This follows widespread allegation that he physically assaulted his wife, Chidiebere, leading to her death.

The deceased, who was hale and hearty and didn’t show any sign of illness, was said to have died suddenly on Sunday, August 7, in Nnewi. However, Mbazulike claimed his wife slumped and died.

Close friends of the deceased said she was a victim of domestic violence, and was incessantly battered by her husband before her sudden death.

A video of her lifeless corpse seems to back this claim, as she had fresh wounds and bruises all over her body.

This has stirred an outrage from people in the community, with many demanding an investigation should be conducted to unravel the cause of her death.

Mbazulike has now been suspended till further notice from his newly appointed role as contained in a letter dated August 11, 2022.

He was directed to hand over the affairs of the local government to the head of the local government administration not later than August 12, 2022

It reads in part,

“Following the sad news of the death of your wife, late Mrs Chidiebere Iloka on 7th August 2022, there have been a massive outcry over the circumstances leading to her death, including alleged possible homicide,” the letter read.

“While you are presumed innocent until the completion of investigations, it has become imperative that you step aside to allow unfettered investigation and justice.

“Consequently, you are directed to step aside and to hand over the affairs of the local government to the head of local government administration, not later that 12th August 2022, until further notice.”

