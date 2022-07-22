Home NEWS Governor Soludo explains what he wants to do with N100bn he’s borrowing
Governor Soludo explains what he wants to do with N100bn he’s borrowing

The Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo has revealed what his government will be doing with the N100 billion he is borrowing.

Shortly after he assented to the 2022 Revised appropriation budget of N170 billion on Friday July 22, the Governor said the loan would be used for critical infrastructural development particularly in building roads, bridges and others.

The money according to Soludo, would be judiciously used to create wealth for the benefit of the people of the state.

The Governor said;

“I promised Ndi Anambra the money will be spent on critical infrastructure, particularly on roads, bridges, flyover, among other strategic places.

“I thank Ndi Anambra for their support and sacrifices through payment of their fair share of taxes and others. For people who have violated public order such as indiscriminate building of illegal structures, we say enough is enough. These are necessary, painful steps that we must take to rescue our state.”

