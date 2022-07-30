governor-sanwo-olu’s-aide-dies-in-a-fatal-car-accident

The Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youths and Students Affairs to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Omotayo Sanyaolu, has died in a ghastly car accident on Friday, July 29.

Sanyolu was driving his vehicle around Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja in the early hours of Friday, when he accidentally rammed the vehicle into an ATM located in the area.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyantolu, released a statement saying that Sanyolu died from the impact of the collision.

He wrote in part,

”Upon arrival at the scene it was discovered that a black Toyota Camry with registration number LAGH 32, while on top speed rammed into the Keystone Bank ATM located close to the Army Cantonment, Ikeja.

“Unfortunately, an adult male, Sanyanolu, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle died on impact and his remains were immediately bagged upon arrival of emergency responders.

“These have been handed over to the cantonment officer on duty (Officer Musa).

“The affected vehicle was recovered with the aid of LASEMA’s light towing vehicle to a layby.”

The deceased was once a former Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state.

May his soul rest in peace!