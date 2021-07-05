Governor Sanwo-Olu orders investigation into death of 14-year-old Jumoke reportedly shot at Yoruba Nation Rall – BellaNaija

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered an inquiry into the killing of Jumoke Oyeleke, a 14-year-old girl, during the Oodua Republic Mega Rally in Ojota, Premium Times reports.

On Saturday, Jumoke was shot and murdered by gunshots reportedly fired by a security officer dispersing Yoruba Nation agitators during a protest.

The Lagos State Police Command, on the other hand, has denied firing the round at the girl. The police claimed that no “single live bullet” was fired at the rally by their personnel.

The statement from the police reads in part:

The Command did not fire a single live bullet at Ojota rally today. The said corpse was found wrapped and abandoned at a distance, far from Ojota venue of the rally, behind MRS Filling Station, inward Maryland, on the other side of the venue, with dried blood stains suggesting that the corpse is not fresh. After a close look at the corpse, a wound suspectedly sustained from a sharp object was seen on it.

A coroner’s inquest has been sought, according to Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), under sections 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to ascertain the cause and circumstances of death.

