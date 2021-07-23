Home NEWS Governor of Alabama: It’s time to start blaming unvaccinated folks
Gov. Kay Ivey gives the State of the State Address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in the old house chamber of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey spoke out against the unvaccinated population in Alabama and says it’s time to start blaming them for not doing their part in the pandemic.

Source: CNN

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey spoke out against the unvaccinated population in Alabama and says it’s time to start blaming them for not doing their part in the pandemic.

