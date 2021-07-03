4 hours wey don pass

Kaduna state Govnor Nasir El-Rufai don explain why e withdraw im son from public school.

Na for 2019, di govnor make news, wen e carry im son go register for public school. Di state governor bin announce am for Twitter on Monday, September 23.

Di govnor togeda with oda dignitaries bin escort six-year-old Sadiq go school dat day and di tori and pictures bin circulate well-well for social media as many pipo bin hail di move.

But di govnor explain inside exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin say dem get to withdraw im son and daughter wey also later register to protect di lives of di oda pupils for di school.

“My son dey registered for di school and even my daughter because im sister also clock six years and we register her for di school. But we get to temporarily withdraw dem for di security of di school because we get intercept from at least two groups wey dey plan to attack di school to kidnap my son.”

“I no tink say dem go succeed becos enough security go dey dia to prevent am, but oda children go dey placed in danger. We no get idea di kain weapons dem go carry come, I don take a stand against paying bandits and we don get intercept from at least three groups wey dey plan to go kidnap my son from Capital school to see if dem kidnap my son I go say I no go pay ransom.” El-Rufai tok.

Di govnor explain say im son wey still dey registered for di school dey currently for house dey receive home schooling but e dey go di school to go write im exams.

Di govnor add say dem get to make di decision to withdraw im son and daughter on di advise of security agents but wen dem dey confident say dia attendance for di school no go put di school at risk, both of dem, “Abubakar Sadiq and Nasrine go go back to school.” E tok.

‘Campaign promise’

Part of Govnor El-Rufai 2017 campaign promise na to send im pikin go public school to show say im get am for mind to fix public education for di state and raise dia standard.

Even though di govnor bin fulfil dat promise, some pipo bin still tink say di govnor just dey play politics, but Govnor El-Rufai tell BBC pidgin say im administration dey focused on education as number one priority as education dey important for social mobility.

“I be di son of nobody but my children fit say dem be di son of somebody because of education. My papa die wen I be eight, I go public school and get to dis position, I bin strongly get di view and my colleagues for di team agree with me say make our first priority be to increase di quality of education to ensure say everyone for di state, every child get decent public education for free.”

“We put policy in place to attract children to school, we start di school feeding programme even before federal goment bin start am and we see rise in enrolment. We get over two million children for primary school now compared with di one million we meet wen we take over. We don take back many out of school children back to school and we dey very proud of dat.

“We don also increase teacher quality, we take very tough decision to sack 22,000 teachers wey we tink say no dey fit and we bring in 25,000 qualified teachers four years ago.” Di govnor tok.

Attack on schools

Kaduna state dey presently wage war against bandits and kidnappers.

Dis year alone, bandits don attack at least three schools for Kaduna.

For March dis year, gunmen attack college of forestry wia dem pack plenti students enter bush, a month later, same tin happun for Greenfield university wia di gunmen kill five of di students dem kidnap before collecting ransom and releasing di rest after over a month.

Na di same tori for neighbouring states for north west Nigeria like Niger, wia gunmen enter Kagara science school pack over 50 students and Katsina state wia e also happun for Kankara secondary school with over a 100 students kidnapped.

Dis continuous attacks on schools for di region na something wey dey make many worry about di safety of students in di classroom for di region.