Governor Matawalle Formally Defects To APC, Becomes Party Leader In Zamfara – Channels Television

A file photo of Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle.

Governor Bello Matawalle has formally announced his defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara State.

Speaking at a rally on Tuesday in Gusau, Matawalle said that he had been nursing the ambition of leaving his party PDP for several reasons.

“I am now the leader of APC in Zamfara state and I am ready to work with each and everyone wishing to contribute to the rapid development of the state”.

The National Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni congratulates Matawalle for defecting to the party.

Matawalle said based on the provision of the APC, Governor Bello Matawalle was now the leader of APC in Zamfara state

He also announced that the state caretaker committee has been dissolved.

“I also want to bring to your notice that as from today, the APC Caretaker committees of Zamfara state from the ward to the state level have been dissolved”.

Also speaking at the occasion, the former Governor of the state, Abdul Aziz Yari welcomed Governor Bello Matawalle to APC, adding that, he was ready to give all necessary support and cooperation for Matawalle to succeed.

“I want to bring to the notice of each and everyone in Zamfara state that, I am not in any way against the defection of Governor Matawalle to our great party”.

“I was a Governor for two terms as such, I thank the Almighty Allah for giving the chance to lead my people for eight years”.

Governor Matawalle joined the APC with all members of the state House of Assembly and National Assembly Members except a representative from Anka/Talata-Mafara Federal Constituency who remains in the PDP, the state Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau also did not decamp to the APC.

The rally was attended by Governors of Kogi, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Borno, Ogun, Jigawa, Plateau, and Kebbi State, Secretary to the Government of Federation Boss Mustapha and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, and others.